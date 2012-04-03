British PM May reappoints Chris Grayling as transport minister - statement
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
BUCHAREST, April 3 Romanian industrial producer prices rose by 5.9 percent on the year in February and were up 0.8 percent on the month, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday. Following is a table of February industrial producer price figures. FEB JAN INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICES change mth/mtn (pct) 0.8 0.7 change yr/yr 5.9 6.0 MINING pct change month/month -1.3 0.3 pct change year/year 2.3 3.5 MANUFACTURING pct change month/month 1.0 0.8 pct change year/year 6.0 5.9 POWER SECTOR pct change month/month 0.5 -0.4 pct change year/year 5.0 5.3 POWER DISTRIBUTION/SEWAGE pct change month/month 0.2 3.3 pct change year/year 31.4 31.7 (Reporting by Ioana Patran; editing by Radu Marinas)
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
VIENNA, June 11 The U.N. refugee agency called on Sunday for European countries to help Italy cope with an increasing flow of migrants after some 2,500 were rescued at the weekend and dozens were reported missing at sea after leaving Libya.