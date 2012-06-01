BUCHAREST, June 1 Romanian industrial producer prices rose by 6.5 percent on the year in April and were up 0.7 percent on the month, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Friday. Following is a table of April industrial producer price figures. APRIL MARCH INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICES change mth/mth (pct) 0.7 1.0 change yr/yr 6.5 5.8 MINING pct change month/month -0.5 -1.0 pct change year/year 3.9 3.2 MANUFACTURING pct change month/month 0.7 1.3 pct change year/year 6.9 5.8 POWER SECTOR pct change month/month 1.0 -0.4 pct change year/year 3.5 4.8 POWER DISTRIBUTION/SEWAGE pct change month/month 0.0 0.0 pct change year/year 28.9 29.2 (Reporting by Radu Marinas)