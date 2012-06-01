BUCHAREST, June 1 Romanian industrial producer
prices rose by 6.5 percent on the year in April and
were up 0.7 percent on the month, data from the National
Statistics Board showed on Friday.
Following is a table of April industrial producer price
figures.
APRIL MARCH
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICES
change mth/mth (pct) 0.7 1.0
change yr/yr 6.5 5.8
MINING
pct change month/month -0.5 -1.0
pct change year/year 3.9 3.2
MANUFACTURING
pct change month/month 0.7 1.3
pct change year/year 6.9 5.8
POWER SECTOR
pct change month/month 1.0 -0.4
pct change year/year 3.5 4.8
POWER DISTRIBUTION/SEWAGE
pct change month/month 0.0 0.0
pct change year/year 28.9 29.2
