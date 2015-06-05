* Suspected of forgery, money-laundering, denies wrongdoing
* Opposition files no-confidence motion in parliament
* Government could postpone tax cutting plans: analyst
* PM Ponta has weathered several storms in the past
By Radu-Sorin Marinas and Matthias Williams
BUCHAREST, June 5 Romanian Prime Minister Victor
Ponta rejected calls for his resignation on Friday after
prosecutors named him in a criminal investigation into forgery,
money-laundering, conflict of interest and tax evasion.
Ponta denied wrongdoing and his office said in a statement
that the accusations brought against him had previously been put
forward by his political enemies and "meticulously dismantled
... through clear proof and certified documents".
Romanian prosecutors have made a series of high-profile
arrests this year in what remains one of the poorest and most
graft-addled countries in the 28-member European Union.
A former prosecutor who took office in 2012, Ponta faces a
general election next year. His government is now pushing a
series of disputed tax cuts through parliament and is in fraught
talks with international creditors over an aid deal.
The shock investigation of Ponta could increase instability
in a country with a history of it in the quarter-century since
the overthrow of Romania's Communist dictatorship, although he
has survived several previous scandals. Ponta was bruised after
a surprise defeat at the presidential election in November.
The opposition filed a no-confidence vote against Ponta's
left-leaning government on Friday, a move which had been in the
works for some time. However, although he lost allies in the
wake of his presidential defeat, Ponta still commands an overall
majority in the Balkan state's parliament.
The inquiry into Ponta mainly concerns his time as a lawyer
and accuses him of colluding with Dan Sova, a former transport
minister in Ponta's cabinet who was previously subject to a
corruption investigation.
A separate inquiry announced on Friday targets suspected
conflict of interest on the part of Ponta during his tenure as
prime minister.
President Klaus Iohannis, who defeated Ponta at the ballot
box on an anti-corruption platform, called on Ponta to resign
over the investigation, saying his position was untenable.
"I respect his public position but I was appointed in the
job by Romania's parliament and only parliament can dismiss me,"
Ponta wrote in a Facebook post after a discussion with Iohannis.
BID TO LIFT PONTA'S IMMUNITY
Prosecutors have lodged a request with parliament to hold a
vote on lifting Ponta's immunity from arrest. Under a much
criticised Romanian law, prosecutors need approval to detain
sitting lawmakers for graft offences while they were in office.
Lawmakers have a patchy record of approving such requests
and in March blocked an investigation into Sova, sparking
low-level street protests.
Romania has emerged from steep recession and its economy
grew 4.3 percent in the first quarter of this year. But it has
been prone to instability for years. Ponta himself came to power
after bringing a no-confidence vote against his predecessor.
The International Monetary Fund and the European Commission
have shored up Romania with a series of aid deals since 2009,
the latest of which expires in September.
Negotiations have become increasingly strained, and both the
IMF and European Commission have warned that Romania's ambitious
tax-cutting plans could endanger its fiscal targets.
"The political scandal will probably weaken the government's
position in negotiations with the European Commission and the
IMF," said Dan Bucsa, a CEE economist at UniCredit Bank AG
London. "As a result, the government could postpone
controversial decisions -- such as the VAT cut scheduled for
January 2016 -- in order to comply with EC/IMF requirements."
Romania's currency, the leu, was down 0.60 percent
at 1242 GMT after word of the investigation emerged.
"The Romanian leu and RON (leu-denominated) debt are
expected to underperform on political uncertainty as investors
are likely to require higher risk premium," said Ciprian
Dascalu, chief economist at ING Bank in Bucharest.
Romania's poor graft record means the European Commission in
Brussels has kept the Black Sea nation out of the EU's
passport-free Schengen zone, and its judiciary under special
monitoring.
But prosecutors have won EU and investor praise for an
energetic crackdown on graft that has reached Ponta's inner
circle, including his ex-finance minister, in recent months.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)