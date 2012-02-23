BUCHAREST Feb 23 Romania aims to list 10 percent stakes in flagship power producers Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica by October, part of a wider plan to sell stakes in state-owned firms agreed under an IMF-led aid deal, a government official was quoted as saying on Thursday.

The European Union member state's newly appointed centrist coalition government is committed to selling either full or minority stakes in a raft of energy and transport companies this year, after failing to meet initial 2011 deadlines.

Analysts will watch closely to see if the government makes good on its plans, after a failed attempt last year to sell a 9.8 percent stake in leading oil and gas group Petrom , majority-controlled by Austria's OMV.

"The deadline to finalise the process to sell the shares is October for Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica," Florin-Laurentiu Vladan, head of the economy ministry's privatisation department, was quoted as saying by state news agency Agerpres.

The ministry will first offer a 15 percent stake in power grid operator Transelectrica, with the subscription period seen as the middle of March, said Vladana, adding a roadshow to several European capitals to promote the company will kickstart on Feb. 27.

The government then aims to list 15 percent of shares in gas pipeline operator Transgaz by end-April, Vladana said. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by David Holmes)