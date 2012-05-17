LONDON May 17 Romania's new government plans to
stick to existing timetables for the sale of stakes in
state-owned power companies, and hopes to achieve dual listings
for those slated to go public, its Business Environment Minister
said on Thursday.
The left-leaning government, which sealed parliamentary
backing just over a week ago after public anger against spending
cuts and tax rises helped it to oust the previous cabinet, will
begin with the secondary sale of a 10 percent stake in pipeline
operator Transgaz towards the end of June.
Initial public offerings (IPOs) of power producers Romgaz,
Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica are planned for September,
October and December respectively.
"In terms of the privatisation we will stick with what we
committed," Lucian Isar told Reuters during a visit to London.
"I am pushing for a dual listing because I believe it is
good for the state and the result of the IPO."
Which exchange they could be dual listed on is yet to be
decided, he said, but candidates include London and Vienna.