By Claire Milhench
LONDON, March 24 Romania's privatisation
programme may resume this year after a hiatus in 2015, the chief
executive of the Bucharest Stock Exchange said on Thursday, with
at least one potential flotation in the offing.
Ludwik Sobolewski said the most likely candidate to come to
market was salt monopoly Salrom, whilst power producer
Hidroelectrica was an outside possibility, although this was
more likely to happen in 2017.
"We are waiting for privatisations to be resumed," he said.
"2015 passed without anything notable, but it's important for
Romania to continue with this because we need to have large
companies in the market."
The government has previously floated gas producer Romgaz
and power utilities Electrica and Nuclearelectrica. Last year it
identified Bucharest airports and Constanta port as other
potential privatisation candidates.
But progress has stalled. Romanian investment fund Fondul
Proprietatea, which holds sizeable minority stakes in
both Salrom and Hidroelectrica, backs the listings and has grown
frustrated by the delay.
Hidroelectrica has been in insolvency for several years due
to lengthy legal challenges, but is thought to be close to
exiting.
Sobolewski put the probability of it listing in 2016 at
around 10 percent. "There is a chance they could be listed this
year - it's more likely to happen in 2017. But this would be
tremendously important for the market," he said.
Romania is hoping to transition its stock market from the
frontier markets category to emerging markets status in the MSCI
benchmark index, but needs at least three companies with
sufficient market capitalisation to meet the requirements.
"Hidroelectrica would be positioned as one of those,"
Sobolewski said. "So it is crucial for this process."
Sobolewski also told Reuters that the Bucharest bourse was
"quite likely" to join SEE Link, a regional platform for trading
securities on bourses in South-East Europe, by the
autumn, or even earlier.
"It's quite likely we will decide to join, and that can
happen quite soon," he said. "These countries have a lot of
intellectual capital but lack the scale - this is an attempt to
improve the scale."
The European Bank of Research and Development (EBRD), which
has a 4.99 percent stake in the Bucharest bourse, gave a 540,000
euro grant to help start SEE Link.
SEE Link's order routing system is expected to go live on
March 29 with the participation of its founder members, the
Bulgarian, Macedonian and Croatian stock exchanges.
