BRUSSELS Feb 6 Romania's reforms to boost
economic growth and maintain financial stability are on track,
but the government needs urgently to accelerate changes in
state-owned companies to make them more efficient, international
inspectors said on Monday.
The European Union, the International Monetary Fund and the
World Bank agreed to lend to Romania in May 2009 some 20 billion
euros in financial assistance to help the country weather a
balance of payments crisis.
"All IMF quantitative performance criteria for end-December
were met. The authorities have made good progress in
implementing program policies in a very difficult external
environment," the inspectors said in a statement.
"Going forward, continued prudent macroeconomic policies and
accelerated structural reforms are important to ensure strong
economic performance and instil market confidence," it said.
The statement said state-owned enterprises were in urgent
need of accelerated efficiency reforms.
"These reforms include the sale of minority or majority
stakes in some companies and the introduction of professional
private management," the statement said, adding a newly adopted
law on corporate governance was an important step.
