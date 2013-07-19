* Three state coal mines to close by 2018
* Coal-fired power holding refuses to pay agreed price
BUCHAREST, July 19 About 1,100 miners refused to
leave the underground tunnels at three old coal mines in
Romania's mountainous Jiu valley on Friday to protest a state
holding company's refusal to honour an agreement on price.
Last year, Romania decided to close the valley's state-owned
hard coal mines of Petrila, Paroseni and Uricani in stages by
2018, and merge its remaining four viable mines with two
coal-fired power producers to create integrated holding
Hunedoara.
The European Union backed the government plan to spend about
1.2 billion lei ($354.3 million) to close the three mines, part
of wider reform plans for the outdated, largely state-owned
power sector in its second-poorest member.
But Hunedoara refused to receive hard coal from the three
mines at the price agreed with the EU under the mine closure
programme, the economy ministry said on Friday.
Miners refused to leave the tunnels on Thursday, and have
demanded that leftist Prime Minister Victor Ponta join them in
Jiu valley to help solve the problem.
"People say they will not leave the underground until the
terms of the 2018 closure programme are guaranteed," union
leader Laszlo Domokos was quoted by state news agency Agerpres
as saying. "Otherwise, the protest ... will continue and they
are not ruling out going on hunger strike."
Economy ministry officials were negotiating with the miners
on Friday.
Miners' unions were a potent political force in the early
1990s, when the state-owned industry employed almost half a
million people, but their influence has withered under a series
of largescale layoffs that have fuelled unemployment, poverty
and environmental degradation in Jiu valley.
Coal powers more than 40 percent of Romania's power plants,
but most of it is lignite, which is softer than hard coal and is
dug in open pits.
($1 = 3.3869 Romanian lei)
(Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie and Elizabeth
Piper)