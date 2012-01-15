BUCHAREST Jan 15 Romanian protesters
clashed with riot police in Bucharest on Sunday and demonstrated
in other large cities, as protests spread for a fourth day
despite a government decision to cancel an unpopular healthcare
reform bill.
The protests began on Thursday in support of a deputy
health minister who quit after criticising a draft bill that
would have added private firms to the state health sector.
The cabinet withdrew the bill on Friday, but that did
little to assuage the demonstrators, who returned to the streets
to express general anger at a government that has imposed severe
spending cuts.
On Sunday evening, demonstrators threw rocks at riot
police who in turn fired teargas into the crowd. Rubbish bins
were torched near the University of Bucharest in the capital
centre. As riot police tried to disburse protesters, the
confrontation moved towards Unirii square, also in
downtown.
Protesters had started gathering in the afternoon, with
numbers growing to an estimated 800 in the evening, and several
hundred students were expected to join in. Demonstrators called
for the resignation of President Traian Basescu and of the
centrist coalition government of Prime Minister Emil Boc.
Carrying whistles and Romanian flags, protesters chanted
"Resignation" and held banners that said "We want respect" and
"No more corruption". Hundreds of people also protested in large
Romanian cities like Cluj, Timisoara and Iasi.
The government has taken painful measures under a two-year
aid deal led by the International Monetary Fund - including
raising value added tax and cutting state wages - to shore up
state finances and stabilise the leu currency. The steps have
been deeply unpopular as Romania recovers from recession.
Protests started on Thursday after the resignation of Deputy
Health Minister Raed Arafat, who had criticised the draft
healthcare reform bill.
"Arafat was only the spark," said Jean Sandulescu, 63, a
railroad worker. "But after everything they have done, we want
them (the government) to go."
Riot police estimated up to 4,000 Romanians staged protests
on Saturday in more than 20 cities, although the actual numbers
may be higher. Demonstrations were largely peaceful, but in
Bucharest some protesters threw stones at riot police who shot
tear gas into the crowd on Saturday evening.
Traffic on one of Bucharest's busiest streets was
temporarily blocked and a few dozen people, including three riot
police, needed medical attention. Riot police removed 29
demonstrators from protests saying they had instigated violence
and the blocking of traffic.
"It is unlikely the government will cave in to protests,
although they pile more pressure on the ruling Democrat Liberal
Party, which is clearly losing even more support," said
political commentator Mircea Marian.
"Let's see what next week will bring, although I don't think
protests can continue for much longer. People have jobs."
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Bogdan Cristel; Editing by Peter
Graff)