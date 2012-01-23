* Boc seeks to ease anger after anti-government protests
By Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie
BUCHAREST, Jan 23 Romanian Prime Minister
Emil Boc sacked his foreign minister on Monday for calling
anti-government protesters "inept and violent slum-dwellers"
after more than a week of sometimes violent demonstrations.
Protesters have staged rallies across the country while in
the capital Bucharest they have pelted police with bricks and
firebombs during 11 days of demonstrations calling for the
resignation of Boc and President Traian Basescu in widespread
anger over harsh austerity measures.
Foreign Minister Teodor Baconschi likened the violent
protesters last week to miners who, in the 1990s, descended on
the capital to demand change, though he did distinguish between
a minority of troublemakers and the peaceful majority.
Baconschi's dismissal was a gesture to defuse what have
become Romania's most violent protests in more than a decade,
analysts said, but doubted it would prove effective.
"I have taken the decision to recall Foreign Minister Teodor
Baconschi and have forwarded a proposal to the Romanian
president to remove him from his function for the comments he
made," Boc told parliament.
Romania has suffered little of the unrest that has struck
other countries hit by rising economic hardship. But anger at
Basescu and his close ally Boc, who cut jobs and state salaries
by a quarter and raised value added tax, has now spilled over.
The measures to cut Romania's deficit and help shore up its
finances have put it on a more solid economic footing but have
cut deep in the European Union's second poorest member, where
some villages and city districts still have no electricity or
running water.
"This looks like a ritual sacrifice performed to calm those
who are protesting," said political commentator Mircea Marian.
"But this move is not going to yield the desired result. I
expect attendance numbers at protests to rise significantly
tomorrow."
ELECTIONS PENDING
On Monday, several hundred demonstrators - a mixture of
students, pensioners, public sector workers and professionals -
gathered in the melting snow in University Square, the place
where the anti-communist revolution unfolded in 1989.
Waving Romanian flags, they chanted "resignation" and
carried banners warning they would not go indoors until Basescu
and Boc resigned. Smaller protests took place in other cities
across the country.
"The government has done a good move in sacking Baconschi
for his language," said Viorel Porumb, a 63-year-old pensioner
who said he had protested in the square every day since the
protests started.
"But it is not enough and we will keep coming here until
they all leave. We have nothing better to do."
A rally by some 7,000 supporters of the opposition USL last
week was Bucharest's biggest since 2010 and more protests are
planned for this week, most notably a demonstration by teachers
and nurses on Tuesday.
Romania's austerity measures have helped keep an aid deal
led by the International Monetary Fund on track and maintained
market confidence. But they may also have delayed recovery from
a deep recession and have left Boc's PDL party trailing in
opinion polls on 18 percent.
The USL, a fragile leftist alliance which has also committed
itself to working with the IMF, has about 50 percent support and
is set to win a parliamentary election late this year.
"I totally agree with this decision," USL co-leader Victor
Ponta said of Baconschi's dismissal. "But Romanians had expected
much more."