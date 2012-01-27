* Romania is still EU's second-poorest member
* Winter protests echo 1989 revolution
* Demand end to austerity and president's resignation
* Parliament election due in late 2012
By Sam Cage and Radu Marinas
BUCHAREST, Jan 27 - In December 1989, art student Titi
Amzar risked his life to join the demonstrations
in University Square that brought down reviled
communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu.
Now 43, Amzar is back on the square demanding much the same
thing - a new leader for Romania.
"All these post-communist governments have been
incompetent," Amzar, now a designer, told Reuters at the
crossing of broad boulevards in central Bucharest where some 50
protesters were killed more than 20 years ago.
"The political class is the main culprit for the collapse of
our economic system and the ills of the society."
Protests against President Traian Basescu and his close
ally, Prime Minister Emil Boc, have occurred daily for two weeks
and spread around the country, initially against proposed health
reforms but quickly broadening to express unhappiness with tough
austerity measures and corruption.
Many demonstrators, like Amzar, have also criticised the
opposition and questioned if any of Romania's current leaders
can fix the country's problems.
The unrest, the worst in more than a decade, is still far
from serious enough to sway policy or threaten the government.
But it may derail Boc's chances in parliamentary elections
late in 2012 and leave Basescu, who will not face the voters
until presidential elections in 2014, stuck in an unhappy
marriage with his opponents.
Basescu has a theoretically non-executive position but makes
almost all major Romanian policy announcements himself,
including wage and pension cuts in 2010, a new International
Monetary Fund deal and withdrawal of the healthcare reforms.
The bluff former sea captain, president since 2004, made a
serious misstep when he criticised the popular deputy health
minister Raed Arafat, prompting his resignation and sparking the
demonstrations.
Basescu had accused Arafat, a Palestinian-born doctor who
created Romania's widely admired main emergency response system,
of being a left-winger - a sensitive thing to say in
post-communist Romania - after he opposed privatisation of the
health system.
STILL POOR
While Romania has made huge strides in the last 20 years,
its per capita income is still less than half the EU average and
it is still markedly poorer than other former communist
countries like Poland and Hungary. Many villages and even some
parts of Bucharest still have no running water or electricity.
Romanians tended to suffer quietly under communism and there
was no equivalent of 1956 in Hungary or the 1968 Prague Spring.
But tempers boiled over in 1989 after years of food and energy
shortages and Romania's revolution was that year's bloodiest,
with more than 1,000 killed.
The thousands who have taken to the streets this month chose
University Square, where the 1989 protesters assembled and now
known as 'Kilometre Zero of Democracy', to echo the events of
that year.
They are angry about lack of progress in catching up with
other members of the European Union and a perception that
politicians are more interested in lining their pockets than
working to improve the country.
"Romanians put up with a lot if they perceive the government
to be fair, but this government has come to be seen as acting
unilaterally and imposing discretionary cuts," said Alina
Mungiu-Pippidi of the Romanian Academic Society thinktank.
The demonstrators wave placards comparing Basescu with
Ceausescu and Dracula, saying he is sucking the nation's blood.
But they also criticise the opposition, some of whose MPs have
said they will push for Basescu's impeachment.
Although the protests have been mostly peaceful,
demonstrators have thrown bricks and set fires, prompting the
police to respond with tear gas.
"A large majority of the population would now like 'Basescu
out' but beats a retreat when the talk turns to who they would
like to put in," wrote Grigore Cartianu, editor of daily
Adevarul.
LONG WAY BACK
The Basescu/Boc team presided over boom and bust and passed
some of Europe's harshest austerity to balance the economy,
including 25 percent salary cuts and a 5 point hike in value
added tax.
About three quarters of the population think the country is
heading in the wrong direction, a Eurobarometer survey showed.
"The whole system is wrong ... otherwise how can one explain
that people who work legally don't have the basics assured from
a state salary?" said 42-year-old Daniela Lupu, a public clerk
who lives on a monthly wage of just 700 lei ($210) a month.
Boc has effectively admitted the weakness of his
Democrat-Liberal party's position by reappointing Arafat and has
a long way back from 18 percent in opinion polls, compared with
about 50 percent for the USL, an uneasy leftist alliance.
The USL has promised to revoke some austerity measures and
if it sticks together and polls well enough to take power it
would be stuck with Basescu - who can delay and try to block
legislation - until 2014.
Ultimately Boc and Basescu will be judged on results. But
with growth of only about 2 percent expected this year, the
clock is ticking.
"If in spring some growth starts coming then they can start
reaping benefit. If it doesn't come by then, it's too late,"
said Guy Burrow, partner at consultancy Candole in Bucharest.
Amzar, protesting in the chill breeze on University Square,
runs his own small advertising business which has been hurt by
dwindling demand, though he has not been directly affected by
salary or pension cuts.
"It is clear that incompetence, siphoning of public money
and improper laws designed for cronies have affected the whole
economy," he said.
"I don't love Basescu's government nor do I like the
opposition - all the politicians now are like dogs fighting over
a bone."
($1 = 3.4134 Romanian lei)
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)