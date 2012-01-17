* Deputy minister's resignation sparked protests
* Little violence on Monday, more protests expected
By Luiza Ilie
BUCHAREST, Jan 17 Romanian Prime Minister
Emil Boc on Tuesday reappointed a popular deputy minister, whose
resignation last week over proposed healthcare reforms sparked
violent protests across the country.
Raed Arafat, a respected Palestinian-born doctor who created
an efficient medical emergency system, resigned after
criticising the draft bill, which aimed to privatise parts of
the health system and is backed by President Traian Basescu.
But protests have moved beyond that to wider discontent
against austerity and Arafat's return was unlikely to satisfy
thousands of Romanians who have staged street protests for five
straight days and are gearing up for more.
Riot police estimated that a total 13,000 protesters have
hit the streets across the country since Friday and Bucharest
suffered Romania's worst unrest in more than a decade at the
weekend, when dozens were hurt.
Small rallies in support of Arafat quickly turned into wider
protests calling for the resignation of Basescu and Boc's
centrist coalition government, even though it has now pulled the
healthcare reform bill.
"He will resume his job as deputy health minister," Boc told
reporters. "Mr Arafat remains the same expert and professional
in his field ... and will be part of the team working on the new
healthcare bill."
Unlike other European states, Romania had managed to avoid
violent protests despite cutting state wages and jobs and
raising value added tax in 2010 to shore up public finances
under an International Monetary Fund aid deal.
In Bucharest at the weekend, protesters smashed windows, set
fire to newspaper stands and rubbish bins, damaged bus stops and
buildings and hurled stones at riot police, who used tear gas.
"I think officials realised they have made a mistake in
pushing away a reputed expert," said Cristian Patrasconiu, a
political commentator. "But this move will not cancel the idea
of protests, which have long ago moved to other topics than
healthcare."
Protests in Bucharest on Monday drew 1,600 people but were
largely peaceful and more rallies were expected on Tuesday, said
Aurel Moise, the head of Romanian riot police's public safety
unit.
"The protests signify an undercurrent of strong anti-Basescu
feeling as well as discontent with the government's austerity
measures," Barclays Capital' Daniel Hewitt said in a note.
"This is hardly a game changer, but it is negative for the
government because Romania had been relatively quiet for some
time."
(Editing by Giles Elgood)