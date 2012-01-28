* Critics say gold mine will harm western Romanian town
* Town residents rally in favor of the project
* Anti-govt protests held for the past two weeks
By Luiza Ilie
BUCHAREST, Jan 28 Hundreds of Romanians
protested on Saturday against a plan to set up Europe's biggest
open-cast gold mine in a small Carpathian town, joining a wave
of anti-government rallies.
For the past two weeks, thousands of citizens have gathered
in cities across Romania to demand the resignation of President
Traian Basescu and his close ally, Prime Minister Emil Boc, as
anger over austerity measures and falling living conditions have
spread.
The protesters have also criticised Basescu and the centrist
coalition government for backing the gold mine project in the
western town of Rosia Montana. However, most town residents
support it, and also held a rally on Saturday.
The project, which aims to use cyanide to mine 314 tonnes of
gold and 1,500 tonnes of silver, has drawn fierce opposition
from civic rights groups and environmentalists, who say it would
destroy ancient Roman gold mines and villages.
It is led by Rosia Montana Gold Corporation, majority-owned
by Canada's Gabriel Resources Ltd with the Romanian
government holding 19 percent.
Waving Romanian flags and banners saying "United for Rosia
Montana", about 300 protesters gathered outside parliament in
Bucharest. They called on the government to deny Gold
Corporation an environmental permit it needs to open the mine.
"Never mind that this project is an utter environmental
catastrophe waiting to happen, but it is also the worst possible
business from a financial point of view for the Romanian state,"
said Vlad Rogati, a 61-year-old retired engineer at the rally.
"We are being misled. The promised jobs for miners are an
illusion."
Most of the 2,800 residents of Rosia Montana hope the
project will bring jobs and money to their impoverished town,
which took a hit when a state-owned gold mine closed in 2006.
Only a small group of residents refuse to sell their property to
make way for the mine.
Television footage showed hundreds of people at the rally.
"We are standing on gold but dying of hunger", said one banner.
Gold Corporation has valued the mine at $7.5 billion, of
which it said Romania would get about $4 billion in direct
taxes, dividends, service providers and jobs.
The Environment Ministry said on Saturday it was still
evaluating Gold Corporation's permit request, and that it would
propose that the government grant it "only if there is certainty
the investor will respect the best mining practices so that it
will not harm the environment", according to local news agency
Mediafax.
The company proposes four gold quarries over the mine's
lifespan, which would destroy four mountaintops and wipe out
three villages of the 16 that make up Rosia Montana, while
preserving the historical centre.
(Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)