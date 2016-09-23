A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck eastern Romania on Saturday north of Bucharest, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 5.7, struck at 2:11 a.m. (2311 GMT on Friday). It was centred 92 miles (149 km) north of Bucharest, and 41 miles (65.98 km) northwest of the town of Buzau.

A magnitude 5.7 is considered a moderate quake that could inflict considerable damage but it was 56.7 miles (91.25 km) deep, which would dampen its effect.

Romania is not often hit by earthquakes.

