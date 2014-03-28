BUCHAREST, March 28 Romania's central bank kept
its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 3.50
percent as expected on Friday, ending a rate-cutting cycle that
has lowered borrowing costs by 175 basis points since last July.
The bank started easing last year, later than its emerging
European peers due to persistently high inflation. It eventually
had scope to cut thanks to a bumper harvest which pushed
consumer prices to an all-time low of 1.1 percent in February.
But the bank raised its end-2014 inflation forecast to 3.5
percent, the top end of its target range, driven by base
effects, and said the economy faced risks from volatile emerging
market capital flows.
Central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu will give details of
the decision in a news conference at 1300 GMT.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie)