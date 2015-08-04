* Inflation to be negative over three quarters: central bank

* Tax cuts to fuel inflation in medium term: central bank

* Tax cuts to hit investors view of Romania: central bank

* IMF issues new warning over fiscal loosening (Recasts, adds details, background)

By Radu-Sorin Marinas

BUCHAREST, Aug 4 Romania's central bank said on Tuesday that a government plan for sweeping tax cuts was a threat to the economy and kept rates at a record low for the second consecutive meeting.

Prime Minister Victor Ponta has pushed for the cuts despite warnings from some economists and Romania's lenders, including the International Monetary Fund.

The plan has already begun to take effect: In June, Romania reduced value added tax (VAT) for foodstuffs to 9 percent from 24 percent. A general cut in VAT to the pre-crisis level of 19 percent from the current 24 percent, as well as other cuts, are due to come in on Jan. 1, 2016.

Governor Mugur Isarescu told reporters the tax cuts would keep annual inflation rates negative for the next three quarters and that they had prompted the central bank to revise its inflation forecasts for 2015 and 2016.

Isarescu did not reveal the new predictions.

The central bank said in a statement that although prices will fall in the short term, the tax cuts would fuel consumption and drive up inflation in the medium term.

The cuts were likely to affect "investor perception regarding the Romanian economy", the bank said.

"ECONOMIC NONSENSE"

Ponta faces an election next year and is also fending off accusations of corruption, leading his critics to say the tax cuts are a populist move designed to gain favour with voters.

A sharp cut in value added tax for food drove Romanian inflation to -1.6 percent on the year in June from May's 1.2 percent.

"The implication seems to be that most (central bank) Council members would consider rate hikes in the event of unsustainably rapid consumption growth or large government budget deficits," William Jackson of Capital Economics said.

"Despite this change of tone, for now we think that policy tightening remains some way off. The (central bank's) expectations for consumer spending growth seem to be a bit exaggerated ... And if we're right, it will take some time for the spare economic capacity to be fully utilized."

As expected, the central bank kept its key interest rate at 1.75 percent and kept the minimum reserve requirement ratios for the banks' leu and hard currency liabilities unchanged at 8 and 14 percent respectively.

The leu was down 0.03 percent on the day at 1415 GMT.

Isarescu, who recently described the tax cuts as "economic nonsense", said he was optimistic parliament would water down the proposals in a planned reassessment of the policy when it reconvenes after the summer recess.

He endorsed an IMF assessment published earlier this week warning that the tax cuts in their current form would push the fiscal deficit to at least 3 percent of GDP, above the EU's Maastricht ceiling, from this year's 1.8 percent target. (Editing by Matthias Williams and Raissa Kasolowsky)