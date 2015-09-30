(Adds quotes, details, background)

By Luiza Ilie

BUCHAREST, Sept 30 Romanian central bank governor Mugur Isarescu refused to say whether the bank had ended its rate-cutting cycle after it kept its benchmark interest rate on hold on Wednesday, and said it could still lower minimum reserve requirements.

The bank kept interest rates at a record low 1.75 percent for the third consecutive time, in what Isarescu said was a prudent stance given the uncertainty over the domestic fiscal outlook as well as external factors.

Asked whether rate cuts had ended, Isarescu said: "I don't deny it, nor confirm it."

The government cut value added tax for food items in June, driving inflation down 1.9 percent on the year in August, and plans further tax cuts and public sector wage increases as it gears up for a parliamentary election next year.

That is likely to keep prices well below the central bank's 1.5-3.5 target this year and next, but consumption-friendly lower VAT and fuel prices could lead to inflationary pressures in the medium term, Isarescu said.

While downplaying the potential effects on Romania of a potential hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, he said rates in Romania and across Europe were unlikely to rise for the next 12 months.

At a separate event in Hungary, Isarescu's deputy said the bank may not need to raise rates until 2017 when it expects inflation to return to its target range.

The central bank also said it wanted to cut minimum reserve requirement ratios for commercial banks' leu and hard currency liabilities within two years. They were unchanged on Wednesday.

"We are waiting for internal planning and more certainties from abroad to create a corridor for ourselves so that ... we can lower minimum reserve requirements," he told reporters.

Most analysts polled by Reuters expected interest rates to bottom out at the current level at least until the first quarter of 2016.

"With inflation set to remain below target for some time, we don't think rate hikes are imminent," said a note by Capital Economics. "But ultimately we do expect domestic demand to strengthen and, as a result, once the impact of the tax cuts unwinds at the start of 2017, inflation will rise sharply."

"Accordingly, it does look like Romania will probably start to raise interest rates earlier than the rest of the region. We have pencilled in a modest tightening cycle, with the benchmark rate increased by 100bp next year," it said.

With the decision priced in, the leu was virtually flat against the euro. (Editing by Matthias Williams and Janet Lawrence)