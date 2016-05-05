(Adds governor, details)

By Luiza Ilie

BUCHAREST May 5 Romania's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at a record low 1.75 percent on Thursday, balancing negative inflation with wider risks stemming from banking legislation and fiscal easing ahead of elections.

Central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said inflation would stay in negative territory until July, a month later than previously estimated, driven by cuts in value added tax and other levies, as well as lower energy prices.

He said uncertainties abroad and at home made monetary policy decisions hard, with external risks mainly global economic growth and Greece, Britain's referendum on EU membership and diverging policy among the largest central banks.

He told reporters, however, that the bank was fully aware of market factors and risks and said: "We have strengthened vigilance. We are ready to use all instruments."

He has said changes in monetary policy were likely to start with a narrowing of the corridor between the bank's lending and deposit facilities, which would in turn affect interbank rates.

All analysts polled by Reuters expected the bank to hold fire and most see rates still at the same level in March 2017.

Romanian consumer prices fell 3 percent on the year in March but the central bank expects inflation to rebound, in part due to consumption-friendly public sector wage hikes.

At the same time, the central bank has expressed concerns over a large budget deficit, which is expected to exceed the EU's 3 percent of GDP threshold next year, as well as a law that enables borrowers to walk away from their mortgaged properties.

Romania holds a local election in June and parliamentary polls are expected in November or December.

The central bank has a 1.5-3.5 percent inflation target.

The Romanian leu edged 0.1 percent lower on the day, quoted at 4.5063 per euro by 1420 GMT.

"A narrowing of the symmetrical corridor of interest rates...could follow in the next months, leading to a slight increase in short-term rates towards the key rate," BCR bank said in a note.

"The benchmark rate could be kept unchanged...throughout 2016 and raised to 2 percent in the first quarter of 2017 due to fiscal risks and higher inflation." (Editing by Louise Ireland)