By Luiza Ilie
BUCHAREST May 5 Romania's central bank kept its
benchmark interest rate on hold at a record low
1.75 percent on Thursday, balancing negative inflation with
wider risks stemming from banking legislation and fiscal easing
ahead of elections.
Central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said inflation would
stay in negative territory until July, a month later than
previously estimated, driven by cuts in value added tax and
other levies, as well as lower energy prices.
He said uncertainties abroad and at home made monetary
policy decisions hard, with external risks mainly global
economic growth and Greece, Britain's referendum on EU
membership and diverging policy among the largest central banks.
He told reporters, however, that the bank was fully aware of
market factors and risks and said: "We have strengthened
vigilance. We are ready to use all instruments."
He has said changes in monetary policy were likely to start
with a narrowing of the corridor between the bank's lending and
deposit facilities, which would in turn affect interbank rates.
All analysts polled by Reuters expected the bank to hold
fire and most see rates still at the same level in March 2017.
Romanian consumer prices fell 3 percent on the year in March
but the central bank expects inflation to rebound, in part due
to consumption-friendly public sector wage hikes.
At the same time, the central bank has expressed concerns
over a large budget deficit, which is expected to exceed the
EU's 3 percent of GDP threshold next year, as well as a law that
enables borrowers to walk away from their mortgaged properties.
Romania holds a local election in June and parliamentary
polls are expected in November or December.
The central bank has a 1.5-3.5 percent inflation target.
The Romanian leu edged 0.1 percent lower on the
day, quoted at 4.5063 per euro by 1420 GMT.
"A narrowing of the symmetrical corridor of interest
rates...could follow in the next months, leading to a slight
increase in short-term rates towards the key rate," BCR bank
said in a note.
"The benchmark rate could be kept unchanged...throughout
2016 and raised to 2 percent in the first quarter of 2017 due to
fiscal risks and higher inflation."
