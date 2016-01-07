(Adds analyst comment, details)
BUCHAREST Jan 7 Romania's central bank kept its
benchmark interest rate on hold at a record low
1.75 percent on Thursday for the fifth straight meeting as
expected, opting for a cautious stance despite persistent
deflation.
The policymakers did, however, reduce the minimum reserve
requirement for commercial banks' hard currency liabilities by
two percentage points to 12 percent. The requirement for leu
currency liabilities was unchanged at 8 percent, it said.
Analysts have said the central bank's caution is due to
growing external uncertainties such as the fate of China's
economy and low crude prices, coupled with the domestic risk of
potential fiscal slippages in an election year.
Romania's parliament has already approved public sector wage
hikes and a series of tax cuts for last year and 2016.
The central bank targets inflation at 1.5-3.5 percent.
Consumer prices were down 1.1 percent in November from a year
earlier, and the central bank has said inflation will be
negative for most of the year.
A majority of analysts polled by Reuters last month expected
the central bank to keep interest rates on hold until the end of
2016, while two economists expected hikes of 25-50 basis points.
While central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu has avoided
saying whether there will be further interest rate moves, he has
repeatedly said that any further monetary easing will be done
through reductions in minimum reserve requirements.
"The cut occurred somewhat faster than we were expecting,"
said Ciprian Dascalu, chief economist at ING Bank Romania.
"We see rates at 1.75 percent this year, with hikes in 2017
but ... for now the central bank will retain its easing bias
through reserve requirement cuts."
He said the minimum reserve cut would release a little over
500 million euros into the market, and that the Finance Ministry
could issue euro-denominated domestic bonds next month.
Governor Mugur Isarescu will explain the decision in a news
briefing at 1300 GMT.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)