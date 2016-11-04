* Benchmark rate kept on hold since May 2015

* 2017 fiscal plans ahead of election seen as a risk

* Next rate-setting meeting due on Jan. 6 (Adds Governor comment)

BUCHAREST, Nov 4 Romania's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 1.75 percent on Friday, before a Dec. 11 general election, and its governor said 2017 budget plans were a risk for the economic outlook.

Consumer prices fell a more than expected 0.6 percent on the year in September and have been in negative territory all year due to cuts in value-added tax.

However, monetary policy easing is not on the cards, as surging consumption and wage rises far outpacing productivity are fuelling inflationary expectations. The December election has also heightened uncertainty.

"Risks and uncertainties ... domestically stem mainly from the configuration of the 2017 budget," bank governor Mugur Isarescu told reporters.

The central bank, which targets inflation at 1.5-3.5 percent and has kept rates on hold since May 2015, currently estimates inflation will jump from -0.4 percent at the end of December to 2 percent at the end of 2017.

"We have felt that inflation entering negative territory does not reflect a fall in demand," Isarescu said. "Data confirms this approach, we have a massive rise in demand, consumption, wages, retail sales to name just a few."

The bank will release its latest inflation forecasts on Nov. 10. Friday's decision was widely expected as analysts saw no reason for policymakers to act ahead of major events with the potential of changing their outlook. It was the last rate-setting meeting of 2016.

"The next meeting, on Jan. 6, will have more certainties on the table following closely watched ECB and Fed meetings in December," ING Bank said in a note.

The leu traded at 4.5015 per euro at 1440 GMT, 0.1 percent down on the day, unchanged from levels before the decision. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Tom Heneghan)