BUCHAREST Jan 7 Romania's central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Monday, seeking to balance above-target inflation and a still weak currency with an economy on the brink of recession.

While other emerging European countries such as Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary have cut rates to help their own weak economies, Romania -- the European Union's second-poorest member -- has had to keep a premium to maintain investor interest.

The benchmark interest rate remained at 5.25 percent. All 13 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the bank to hold fire.