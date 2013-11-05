Bill Gross settles Pimco lawsuit for over $81 mln - CNBC
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.
BUCHAREST Nov 5 Romania's central bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points to a record low of 4.00 percent on Tuesday, taking advantage of a sharp decline in inflation to support economic recovery.
Tuesday's cut was the fourth consecutive this year and in line with consensus. Persistently high inflation had kept the central bank on hold for more than a year while its emerging European peers lowered borrowing costs sharply.
But September inflation fell to 1.9 percent from August's 3.7 percent. The central bank had forecast 2013 inflation at 3.1 percent, within its 1.5-3.5 percent target range.
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.
March 27 Shares in U.S. banks led broader market losses on Monday as the failure of the Republican's healthcare bill intensified investor doubts whether President Donald Trump would be able to deliver on his pro-business policy promises.
NEW YORK, March 27 Several U.S. options exchanges, including those run by Nasdaq Inc and the New York Stock Exchange, declared "self-help" alerts against CBOE Holdings Inc's CBOE Options Exchange for a short time on Monday, signaling problems processing trades.