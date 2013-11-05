BUCHAREST Nov 5 Romania's central bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points to a record low of 4.00 percent on Tuesday, taking advantage of a sharp decline in inflation to support economic recovery.

Tuesday's cut was the fourth consecutive this year and in line with consensus. Persistently high inflation had kept the central bank on hold for more than a year while its emerging European peers lowered borrowing costs sharply.

But September inflation fell to 1.9 percent from August's 3.7 percent. The central bank had forecast 2013 inflation at 3.1 percent, within its 1.5-3.5 percent target range.