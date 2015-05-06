BUCHAREST May 6 Romania's central bank shaved another quarter point off its benchmark interest rate to a new record low of 1.75 percent on Wednesday, surprising markets, given that an expected value added tax cut would keep inflation low.

Analysts had expected the bank to end its rate cutting cycle at 2 percent, and that monetary policy would continue to ease through cuts in minimum reserve requirements.

On Wednesday, the bank also cut the reserve requirements for commercial banks' leu currency liabilities to 8 percent from 10 percent. It kept the requirements for hard currency liabilities at 14 percent.

It narrowed the corridor of its standing facility, cutting the rate at which it lends to commercial banks by a quarter of a percentage point to 3.25 percent. It left its deposit rate at 0.25 percent.

Governor Mugur Isarescu will give details about the decision in a news briefing at 1300 GMT. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Matthias Williams)