BRIEF-American Equity Investment Life Holding appoints John Matovina CEO
April 19 American Equity Investment Life Holding Co-
BUCHAREST May 6 Romania's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate flat at a record low of 3.50 percent as expected on Tuesday, with market players eyeing stable rates throughout 2014 due to inflation risks from volatile capital flows in emerging markets.
The bank ended a rate-cutting cycle that has lowered borrowing costs by 175 basis points in March. It began easing last year, later than its emerging European peers due to persistently high inflation.
It eventually had scope to cut because of bumper cereal crops which pushed inflation to an all-time low of 1.0 percent in March. It had indicated it would ease monetary conditions further by cutting minimum reserve requirements for banks' liabilities, after a surprise first cut earlier this year.
Central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu will give details of the decision in a news conference at 1200 GMT. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Matthias Williams)
April 19 American Equity Investment Life Holding Co-
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as sliding oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while solid earnings boosted Rogers Communications Inc and BlackBerry Ltd gained on a deal to get its cyber security tools in front of more potential customers.