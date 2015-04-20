BUCHAREST, April 20 Romanian Central Bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Monday that interest rates were at the right level but minimum reserve requirement levels were not.

The central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point to a record low of 2.00 percent at the end of March and implied room for more policy easing. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Matthias Williams and Robin Pomeroy)