BUCHAREST Aug 4 Romania's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at a record low of 1.75 percent for the second consecutive meeting, as expected, on Tuesday.

It also kept the minimum reserve requirement ratios for commercial banks' leu and hard currency liabilities unchanged.

All nine analysts polled by Reuters expect the central bank to keep rates on hold. All but one see rates bottoming out at this level at the end of the first quarter of 2016.

Governor Mugur Isarescu will give details about the decision in a news briefing at 1200 GMT. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Matthias Williams)