BUCHAREST Aug 4 Romania's central bank kept its
benchmark interest rate at a record low of 1.75
percent for the second consecutive meeting, as expected, on
Tuesday.
It also kept the minimum reserve requirement ratios for
commercial banks' leu and hard currency liabilities unchanged.
All nine analysts polled by Reuters expect the central bank
to keep rates on hold. All but one see rates bottoming out at
this level at the end of the first quarter of 2016.
Governor Mugur Isarescu will give details about the decision
in a news briefing at 1200 GMT.
