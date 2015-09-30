BUCHAREST, Sept 30 Romania's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at a record low 1.75 percent as expected on Wednesday, and also kept the minimum reserve requirement ratios for commercial banks' leu and hard currency liabilities unchanged.

Most analysts polled by Reuters at the end of this month expect interest rates to bottom out at the current level at least until the first quarter of next year.

Governor Mugur Isarescu will detail the decision in a news briefing at 1200 GMT. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Matthias Williams)