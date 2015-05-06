BRIEF-FG Future FY 2016 net result turns to profit of RUB 4.83 billion
* Says FY 2016 net profit of 4.83 billion roubles ($84.82 million) versus loss of 6.21 billion roubles year ago
BUCHAREST May 6 Romania's central bank will not change its inflation target of 1.5-3.5 percent, Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Wednesday.
Isarescu said the bank's future policy decision will be "data dependent" and that new inflation forecasts take into account an already approved VAT cut for food from June 1.
Romania's central bank surprised markets by shaving another quarter point off its benchmark interest rate to a new record low of 1.75 percent on Wednesday because a value added tax cut due next month would keep prices subdued. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; writing by Radu Marinas Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
LONDON, May 2 The start of a trial brought by Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund against Societe Generale has been adjourned until Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) said.