BUCHAREST May 6 Romania's central bank will not change its inflation target of 1.5-3.5 percent, Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Wednesday.

Isarescu said the bank's future policy decision will be "data dependent" and that new inflation forecasts take into account an already approved VAT cut for food from June 1.

Romania's central bank surprised markets by shaving another quarter point off its benchmark interest rate to a new record low of 1.75 percent on Wednesday because a value added tax cut due next month would keep prices subdued. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; writing by Radu Marinas Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)