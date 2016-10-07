BUCHAREST Oct 7 Romania's central bank board
members unanimously decided to keep interest rates on hold at
1.75 percent and cut minimum reserve requirements on commercial
bank's foreign currency liabilities, the bank said in the
minutes of the Sept. 30 meeting.
The minutes, which the central bank published for the first
time, also showed that some of the policymakers said the
corridor between the bank's lending and deposit facilities
likely provided them with increased flexibility.
Policymakers said the current short-term forecast
re-confirmed the outlook of inflation staying in negative
territory this year, and that upside price pressures, while
significant, did not impact medium term expectations.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)