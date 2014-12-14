UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
BUCHAREST Dec 14 Romania's Finance Minister Ioana Petrescu lost her post in a government reshuffle on Sunday, two senior sources in the ruling Social Democrats party's National Executive Committee said.
"Ioana Petrescu will be replaced by (budget minister Darius) Valcov," said one source.
Ioana Petrescu, a technocrat with no political party affiliations, is a former economic adviser to Prime Minister Victor Ponta. (Reporting by Radu Marinas)
