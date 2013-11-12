BRIEF-Erne Ventures signs MoU regarding sale of shares in Arrinera
* Both companies sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a company governed by the Italian law
BUCHAREST Nov 12 Shares in Romania's natural gas producer Romgaz opened at 35.85 lei in their market debut on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday, about 20 percent higher than the price of an initial public offering last month.
Trading in Romgaz GDRs on the London Stock Exchange will also start on Nov. 12.
* Both companies sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a company governed by the Italian law
* Revenue for March 2017 of co is RMB148.3 million Source (http://bit.ly/2ouveTT) Further company coverage: