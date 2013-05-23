* Government has become a supporter of shale gas
* Romania among least dependant on Russian gas
By Ioana Patran
BUCHAREST, May 23 Romania will soon launch
tenders to expand shale gas exploration after Chevron
took the lead this month as the government seeks to reduce
dependence on costly imports, the energy minister said on
Thursday.
"The mineral resources agency will launch tenders for shale
exploration in the near term. New perimeters are set to be
tendered soonish, but it is up to them (to set) the exact
timing," Minister Constantin Nita said.
"It's normal that we would like to see more and more
investors and companies joining the search for energy
resources," he added.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates that
Romania and its neighbours Bulgaria and Hungary could between
them have 538 billion cubic metres of gas, which would be enough
to cover Romania's consumption for almost 40 years.
Earlier this month U.S. oil major Chevron said it planned to
start exploration for shale gas in Romania.
It will conduct a 2D geophysical study near the Black Sea
and drill exploratory wells further north in Vaslui county.
Shale gas faces local opposition due to environmental
concerns around hydraulic fracturing, the process of injecting
water and chemicals at high pressure into underground rock
formations to push out the gas. Thousands protested across
Romania last month, asking the government to ban the drilling.
Romania's leftist government initially opposed shale gas
when it took power in 2012 but has since became a supporter in
view of the potential economic benefits from any major
discovery.
Nita told an energy seminar earlier on Thursday that,
depending on shale gas exploration findings, "Romania will
decide whether or not to exploit them."
But he added his government "is seeking to find ways to
reassess the energy mix in Romania".
Romania is not under so much pressure as its neighbours to
find more gas, because it already has considerable conventional
gas reserves and imports only about a quarter of the gas it
uses.