* Protests continue despite Chevron halt to exploration work
* Opposition to gold mine plan by Canada's Gabriel Resources
* Leftist government's plans have sparked weeks of rallies
By Luiza Ilie
PUNGESTI, Romania, Oct 19 Thousands of Romanians
protested on Saturday against plans by U.S. energy group Chevron
to explore for shale gas in a poor eastern region and a
Canadian company's project to set up Europe's biggest open cast
gold mine in a Carpathian town.
Plans by the leftist government of Prime Minister Victor
Ponta to approve the tapping of natural resources in the
European Union's second-poorest state have triggered nationwide
protests since the start of September, throwing together local
communities, environmentalists, civic rights groups and the
clergy.
While the two projects are separate and in different stages
of development, protesters have criticised a lack of
transparency in approving both. They demand stronger safeguards
to protect Romania's environment and national heritage.
On Thursday, Chevron suspended work on what was to be its
first exploration well in the small town of Pungesti in Vaslui
county, 340 km (210 miles) northeast of the capital Bucharest,
after locals blocked access to the site.
But the people of Pungesti, most of whom live off
subsistence farming in one of Europe's poorest regions, have
continued protesting, asking officials to revoke drilling plans.
On Saturday, more than 800 locals, priests and activists
gathered in front of the empty lot where Chevron plans to
install the well. Hundreds rallied in other cities.
In punishing windy weather, they waved "Stop Chevron"
banners and knelt to the ground while a priest led them in
prayer. A group of horse riders clad in national costumes then
destroyed a cardboard model of an oil well.
FRACKING FEARS
Shale gas faces opposition due to concerns around hydraulic
fracturing or fracking, the process of injecting water and
chemicals at high pressure into underground rock formations to
push out gas.
Critics say it can pollute water supplies and trigger small
earthquakes. Advocates say it has a strong safety record and
point to countries like the United States, where extensive
fracking has driven down prices.
"I am against shale gas exploitation because of the
chemicals used in fracking," said Vasile Ciobanu, 25, who has
returned to Pungesti after working abroad for three years and
now lives a few hundred metres away from the proposed well site.
"I don't think the company and Romanian officials are
thinking about what could happen to people who live here."
Chevron declined to comment. Earlier this year, the company
won all necessary approvals to drill exploratory wells in
Vaslui, while it also has rights to explore three blocks near
the Black Sea. The exploration phase would last for about five
years.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates that
Romania could potentially recover 51 trillion cubic feet of
shale gas, which would cover domestic demand for more than a
century and help push prices lower.
In the central Romanian town of Campeni, around 2,000 people
protested against Canada's Gabriel Resources plans to
use cyanide to mine 314 tonnes of gold and 1,500 tonnes of
silver in the small town of Rosia Montana.
The state also holds a minority stake in the mine. The
government approved a bill to speed up the project, which has
been waiting for approval for 14 years. In Rosia Montana, many
argue the mine is the only solution to create jobs.
But one of the bill's provisions grants the mine "national
interest" status, which would make it easier for the company to
force the few locals who oppose the plan to quit their land, in
return for compensation. Critics say this is unconstitutional.
The bill is now following a tortuous path through parliament,
and it is unclear when a vote will take place.