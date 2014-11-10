BUCHAREST Nov 10 Romania has fought hard to
discover shale gas that apparently does not exist, Prime
Minister Victor Ponta said late on Sunday.
Like its emerging European Union peer Poland, Romania has
opened the door to companies seeking to uncover shale gas,
hoping to replicate a boom in cheap energy seen in the United
States.
The drive to find alternative gas resources has become more
urgent since the conflict broke out in Ukraine, through which
Russia sends almost half of its gas exports to the EU.
But Poland sharply slashed its estimated shale gas reserves
to about a tenth of the 5.3 trillion cubic metres that the U.S.
Energy Information Administration initially anticipated.
The administration has also estimated Romania could
potentially hold 51 trillion cubic feet of shale gas, which
would cover domestic demand for more than a century.
"It looks like we don't have shale gas, we fought very hard
for something that we do not have," Ponta told television
channel Antena 3. "I cannot tell you more than this but I don't
think we fought for something that existed."
Earlier this year, U.S. energy major Chevron Corp
finalised exploration works at a well in the eastern Romanian
village of Pungesti, after repeatedly postponing operations
because of protests from local residents.
Chevron, the first company to begin exploring for shale gas
in Romania, has said it was analysing data collected from
Pungesti and that it aimed to drill more wells in the area. It
also has rights for three licence blocks near the Black Sea.
In October, Energy Minister Razvan Nicolescu told Reuters
Romania will produce more gas than it and smaller eastern
neighbour Moldova consume by 2020.
Local firm Petrom and U.S. major ExxonMobil
have discovered 1.5-3 trillion cubic feet (42-84 billion
cubic metres of gas reserves in the Black Sea, which could
become commercially viable in 2019. The country plans to tender
36 new onshore and offshore areas for exploration next year.
Romania is the third-most energy-independent state in the EU
and unlike many of its emerging European peers it imports only a
fifth of its gas needs from Russia.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)