BUCHAREST Jan 21 Raiffeisen Bank Romania is cutting interest rates for clients with Swiss franc loans effective from Jan 23, the lender announced on Wednesday, responding to the franc's sharp surge last week.

"It is yet another way to support clients during this difficult time," the lender's Retail Banking Vice-President Vladimir Kalinov said in a statement.

"But the most efficient way to support clients having a hard time paying their rates remains loan restructuring, which we have been offering on a case by case basis since 2009."

Homebuyers across central and eastern Europe took out Swiss franc-denominated mortgage loans at attractively low interest rates in the 2000s, despite warnings from economists.

Raiffeisen Bank Romania has 8,800 clients with Swiss franc loans, it said.

