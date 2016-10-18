UPDATE 2-Three Australian banks launch fresh attack on cost of new tax
* Annual impact seen at A$220 mln for CBA, A$260 mln for Westpac, A$245 mln for NAB
BUCHAREST Oct 18 Romania's lower house of parliament unanimously approved a bill to convert Swiss franc loans into the leu currency at historical rates on Tuesday, going against central bank recommendations.
The bill, which cleared parliament in a 248/0 vote backed by all political groupings, applies to all Swiss franc loans irrespective their value. Last week, deputies agreed to convert all loans of up to 250,000 Swiss francs.
"This is not a law against the banking system. It's a reparatory piece of legislation for borrowers," Liviu Dragnea, head of the country's biggest party, the leftist Social Democrats told deputies. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Dominic Evans)
* Annual impact seen at A$220 mln for CBA, A$260 mln for Westpac, A$245 mln for NAB
May 22 Bank of India Ltd, the country's sixth-biggest lender by assets, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 10.46 billion rupees ($162.08 million) as provisions for bad loans remained high.