(Adds details, watchdog and cenbank comments)

By Luiza Ilie

BUCHAREST Aug 20 Romanian lawmakers agreed on Thursday to shave 4.4 billion lei ($1.1 billion) off planned tax cuts ahead of a parliamentary vote next week, amid worries the proposals may blow a hole in the budget next year.

The new tax cuts would widen Romania's fiscal deficit to 2 percent of GDP next year, from an estimated deficit of 1.8 percent in 2015, Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici said. The head of the country's fiscal watchdog told Reuters that such a target looked ambitious.

The cuts were championed by Prime Minister Victor Ponta as a means to boost growth and fight tax evasion, but opposed by the European Commission, the International Monetary Fund, the central bank and the fiscal watchdog.

They argued the cuts would swell the budget deficit and public debt while fanning consumption in one of European Union's fastest growing economies. President Klaus Iohannis refused to sign the proposals into law and sent them back to parliament.

The original package included a cut in value added tax to 19 percent from 24 percent, as well as reduced levies on fuel and dividends. On Thursday, however, MPs across parties agreed to cut VAT to 20 percent from next year, and to 19 percent from 2017.

MPs also postponed lowering excise duties for fuel, but all other measures, including scrapping a tax on special buildings, were left unchanged.

Lawmakers also want the government to present quarterly budget figures to parliament next year and make necessary adjustments if budget figures disappoint.

"We assessed the impact and made it so that ... concerns over the sustainability of the tax cuts no longer exist," MP Eugen Nicolicea said.

Teodorovici said the postponed fuel tax cut and the smaller VAT cut would save around 4.4 billion lei next year. The ministry expected the initial tax package would cost around 12 billion lei, smaller than the Fiscal Council's 17 billion estimate.

The new deficit target of 2 percent compares with a level of just less than 3 percent the finance ministry had previously estimated. However, it still exceeds the 1.2 percent level Bucharest had agreed under an EU fiscal pact.

Aside from the tax cuts, the government also plans substantial public sector wage hikes next year. Ponta announced wage rises for healthcare workers earlier this week, opening the door to similar demands from other state workers.

"The tax package can still change before the final vote," said Ionut Dumitru, the head of the Fiscal Council watchdog. "A 2 percent deficit does not seem feasible especially if one takes planned wage hikes into account."

Budget finance committees will debate the code before a final parliament vote.

"The central bank's stance is that the package does not destabilise macroeconomic stability and deficit and public debt targets agreed with international lenders," spokesman Dan Suciu said. "Any political decision that takes that into account is welcome." ($1 = 3.9656 lei) (Editing by Matthias Williams and Clelia Oziel)