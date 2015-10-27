BUCHAREST Oct 27 The Romanian government announced on Tuesday that it would cut a tax on dividends payments and lower value-added tax on water starting next year, the latest in a series of measures that have sparked warnings about the future health of its finances.

Prime Minister Victor Ponta's coalition says its tax cuts will create new jobs and boost investment. Buoyed by a small budget surplus, it has already introduced a VAT cut on food items this year and on overall VAT to 20 percent from 24 percent for 2016.

But the tax cuts, along with a plan to raise the wages of some public-sector workers by up to a quarter, could also cloud Romania's attempts to secure a new aid agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

The IMF has buttressed the Romanian economy with a series of such agreements since 2009. Without a new agreement, the country risks backsliding on commitments to run tight budget deficits and implement structural reforms.

"The government approved today some fiscal measures aimed at stimulating investment and creating new jobs: bringing forward by a year a tax cut for dividends, lowering VAT to deliveries of drinking and irrigation water, as well as introducing a differentiated tax system for micro-companies," the government said in a statement.

Under the new measures, VAT on water will be cut to 9 percent from 20 percent, which the finance ministry estimates will cost the budget 250 million lei ($62.24 million). The tax on dividends will be cut to 5 percent from 16 percent, which the country's fiscal watchdog estimated will cost 1.3 billion lei.

The government also announced variable tax rates on small businesses of 1 to 3 percent, depending on the number of employees, and raised the turnover cap for firms to qualify as small to 100,000 euros from 65,000 euros.

"Cumulated, the new measures in addition to what has already been approved bring the deficit dangerously close to 3 percent of GDP," said Ciprian Dascalu, chief economist at ING Romania.

"Still, they will probably do everything possible to keep it under the 3 percent threshold."

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by larry King)