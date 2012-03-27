* 15 pct of Transelectrica could raise maximum $64 mln
* Bodes well for other IMF-agreed privatisations
* Sales could fetch up to $2 billion or 1 pct/GDP
BUCHAREST, March 27 Bids for a 15 percent stake
in Romanian power grid operator Transelectrica have
passed the minimum threshold of 70 percent, stock exchange data
showed on Tuesday, meaning a sale will go ahead.
Buyers had bid for 86 percent by 1103 GMT, before the offer
expires at 1400 GMT, and while it would raise only a maximum of
$64 million, sealing a deal would bode well for a host of other
deals under Romania's International Monetary Fund-agreed
privatisation plan that could raise nearly $2 billion.
Former communist countries across the emerging European
Union have sold state holdings, but Romania's persistent failure
to do so has left a huge, inefficient state sector and the
bloc's second-poorest economy, lagging its neighbours.
It failed to sell the first offering in the IMF-agreed
programme last year, a 10 percent stake in its top oil and gas
group Petrom, which put the spotlight firmly on the
Transelectrica deal to prove the government is serious.
A second go at selling the stake in Petrom, majority-owned
by Austria's OMV, which the government is still
pondering could bring in more than $600 million at current
prices and 10 percent in pipeline operator Transgaz
another $80 million.
Stakes in unlisted companies Hidroelectrica and
Nuclearlelectrica and Romgaz, all with their own generation, are
also slated for this year and could raise some 880 million
euros($1.2 billion).
All those sales together could raise the equivalent of 1
percent of Romania's GDP.
($1 = 0.7504 euros)
(Reporting by Sam Cage)