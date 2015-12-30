* Government agrees wage deal with unions, employers
* Minimum wage rule applies to 1.13 million workers
* Analysts say adjustment may deter investment
BUCHAREST, Dec 30 Romania's government agreed
with trade unions and employers to raise the minimum wage by 19
percent to 1,250 lei ($300) a month before tax starting from
May, sealing a deal with trade unions and employers after
two-week talks, it said on Wednesday.
The move by the six-week-old technocrat government is seen
by some as the first of a series of unaffordable measures in the
run up to municipal and national elections next year.
The former leftist government, which quit in November after
massive street protests over a nightclub fire that killed 63,
had planned to enforce a minimum wage of 1,200 lei from Jan. 1.
Government spokesman Dan Suciu told reporters that 1.13
million employees, among European Union's poorest, will benefit
from the move, including 39,000 public sector workers.
"Negotiations began on December 18, we've been holding talks
with unions and employers associations," he said. "One of the
important goals was to relaunch the social dialogue."
Lawmakers approved a 2016 budget plan this month that
incorporates wage increases and tax cuts, but also raises
investment spending while keeping the deficit just below the
European Union's 3-percent limit.
The new government had to make room for already-approved
fiscal easing including a 4 percentage point cut in value added
tax to 20 percent form Jan. 1 and other tax reductions, public
sector wage hikes of 10-25 percent and higher social benefits.
ING Bank analysts said in a note to clients, "... as we near
next year's local and general elections, we see risks of new
populist measures being adopted by the parliament, without
adequate budget resources," noting that the move was not likely
to have an impact on the Romanian leu currency short term.
"...we view it as negative for competitiveness over the
medium term, as it will further drive up labour costs in a
country that relies mostly on low wages to attract investments."
($1 = 4.1373 lei)
