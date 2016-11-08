BUCHAREST Nov 8 Romania's government will
challenge the double-digit public sector wage increases approved
by parliament on Monday because they are against the law, Prime
Minister Dacian Ciolos said.
Lawmakers approved hikes for state workers in education and
healthcare, the latest in a series of spending measures ahead of
a Dec. 11 parliament election that would put the 2017 budget
deficit significantly over the European Union's 3 percent of GDP
ceiling.
The government of technocrats, which has fragile support in
parliament, estimated that Monday's hikes and other approved
bonuses would raise the public sector wage bill by 4.85 billion
lei ($1.19 billion).
Under Romanian legislation, wage and pension rises cannot be
approved six months before elections, nor can any measure that
raises spending pass without clarifying its funding sources.
"These changes, made in a hurry and without an impact
assessment, must be verified by the Constitutional Court,"
Ciolos told reporters.
"The way the changes were drafted ... recreates and in some
cases deepens wage inequality," said Ciolos. He has been put
forward by the centrist Liberals to continue as prime minister
if their group wins the general election.
His cabinet has repeatedly stressed the need for a new
public sector wage bill that addresses imbalances, such as
similar staff earning vastly different pay.
($1 = 4.0768 lei)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Tom Heneghan)