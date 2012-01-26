* Temperatures expected to fall to -20C on Friday
* PM says priority is to rescue stranded car travellers
* Blizzards also shut towns and port in Bulgaria
By Ioana Patran and Luiza Ilie
BUCHAREST, Jan 26 Romania has drafted in
the army to rescue hundreds of travellers stranded by blizzards
that dumped metres of snow on the ground on Thursday, derailing
a train and forcing authorities to shut down motorways and ports
and cancel flights.
Hundreds of schools were shut and by 2000 GMT dozens of
towns and villages were still without electricity, as felled
trees and strong winds brought down power lines.
Police and ambulance crews had rescued more than 1,600
people by Thursday evening but more than 1,000 cars were still
snowed in on roads, Prime Minister Emil Boc said, and road
authority officials were distributing tea and blankets.
Authorities have banned traffic on Romania's only two
motorways and several national roads until weather improved.
"I am asking you to not rest easy until you have made sure
people's lives are not in danger," Prime Minister Boc told an
emergency response meeting late on Thursday before heading out
to capital Bucharest's ringroad to inspect progress.
Defence Minister Gabriel Oprea said 5,000 military were
ready to help rescue teams if needed.
"Everything is white around me," one woman, crying in her
car, told Realitatea TV. "I'm almost paralysed with cold, with
no food or supplies since 4.30 p.m. on Wednesday."
Meanwhile, anti-government protests, in their second week,
continued in cities across the country, although the number of
protesters had fallen due to freezing temperatures.
In capital Bucharest, dozens of protesters gathered earlier
on Thursday for the fourteenth straight day, calling for the
resignation of Boc and President Traian Basescu, his close ally,
over harsh austerity measures enforced since the start of the
financial crisis.
The weather was expected to improve by Thursday night in
most counties, although Constanta and Tulcea counties in
southeastern Romania would remain under pressure. Weather
forecasters expect temperatures to fall to below minus 20
degrees Celsius on Friday.
A train travelling between the Black Sea and Bucharest
derail earlier on Thursday but no one was killed or injured.
Four of the country's ports on the Black Sea, including the
largest, Constanta, were closed on Wednesday due to heavy winds
and a snowstorm. To the south, the Bulgarian port of Burgas was
also shut down.
Around 30 local and international flights from Bucharest's
main airport were cancelled while others were delayed by up to
three hours, the government said.
(Additional reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia; Writing by
Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie)