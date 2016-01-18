BUCHAREST Jan 18 Romania's Black Sea ports
including the main one of Constanta remained closed on Monday
because of strong winds after heavy snowfall blanketed the
country at the weekend, officials said.
Hundreds of towns in Romania and neighbouring Bulgaria were
also left without electricity.
Parts of a motorway linking the capital Bucharest to
Constanta were closed to traffic as were dozens of national
roads. Several trains were either cancelled or running with long
delays.
All schools were shut in Bucharest and seven counties in
southeastern Romania, as well as in most villages in nine other
counties.
Authorities also ordered a two-day closure in many schools
in northeastern Bulgaria. Weather forecasters have warned of
strong winds in northeastern and eastern Bulgaria for Monday,
but said the snowfall will be easing.
Torrential rains in the southwestern part of the country
have flooded several villages. There have been no reported
casualties in either country.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Tsvetelia Tsolova in
Sofia; Editing by Keith Weir; Editing by)