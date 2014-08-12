BUCHAREST Aug 12 Romanian state-controlled
natural gas producer Romgaz SA recorded a
net profit of 871 million lei ($263 million) in the first half,
40 percent up on the year, with revenues boosted by a recovering
economy.
The Romgaz profit average estimate of 835 million lei is
according to a Reuters poll of four banks and brokerages. It
recorded a net of 622 million lei in the same period in 2013.
It said revenue from gas sale from internal production rose
by 46 percent on the year to 2 billion lei in January-June, with
revenue from underground gas storage 45 percent up.
Romgaz, listed on the Bucharest bourse and in London, has a
market capitalisation of around $4.0 billion. It is the
country's largest underground gas storage operator and its
businesses include gas exploration and electricity production.
($1 = 3.3127 Romanian lei)
(Reporting by Radu Marinas)