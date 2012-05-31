* Federal agency could take up to 30 days to release
* Net worth estimated at $230 million
* Sold many individual stock holdings
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON May 31 Republican Presidential
candidate Mitt Romney is scheduled to deliver his latest
personal financial disclosure statement to federal elections
authorities on Friday, government and campaign sources said.
The financial statement, which last year ran to 28 pages, is
expected to show that Romney sold "nearly all" his holdings in
individual stocks since last year. Instead, he moved substantial
wealth into cash, according to an analysis posted earlier this
month on the Forbes.com website.
Government officials said that although Romney legally was
required to submit his financial disclosure to the Federal
Election Commission by Friday, it was unclear whether officials
there would immediately make it public.
Before releasing the document, FEC lawyers will examine it
for completeness and, if required information is missing, will
work with the Romney campaign to fill holes. One official said
that the FEC may take up to 30 days to review the document or
could decide to release it immediately.
The Romney campaign also has the option of publicly
releasing the material.
Forbes estimated Romney's current net worth at $230 million,
split between nine different asset classes. This suggests that
his wealth is roughly the same as it was a year ago, when news
organizations published estimates of between $190 million and
$250 million.
Forbes said its latest wealth estimate was based not only on
his 2011 financial disclosure but also on "discussions with
high-level Romney officials familiar with specific changes to
his holdings since that report."
Romney's campaign did not respond to questions about Forbes'
account of Romney's current wealth and holdings.
Forbes said Romney has the "biggest chunk" of his money -
$91 million or more - invested in debt securities, including $36
million worth of Federal Home Loan Bank securities and $10
million in notes from Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas. The website
said that in recent months Romney "dumped" some foreign equities
but bought debt issued by the governments of Canada, Australia
and Sweden. He also holds a $400,000 note from the family's
horse trainer.
Forbes said that Romney currently holds an estimated $52
million or more in investments related to Bain Capital, the
private equity firm he launched in the 1980s and left in the
late 1990s. He still holds stakes in what Forbes described as
"dozens" of Bain investment funds.
Forbes said that Romney holds another $29 million in
"alternative investments." This includes more than $1 million
invested with hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer. Forbes said
the account delivered Romney a net return of 4 percent in 2011,
a year in which the average hedge fund return was -5 percent.
Forbes said that Romney's holdings include another $23
million or more in exchange-traded and mutual funds, real
property worth $18 million or more and gold worth around
$260,000. Since last August, the amount of cash held by the
Romneys has jumped from around $1 million to around $16 million,
it said.
While most of his cash is in US dollars, Romney also holds
small amounts of Australian, Canadian and British currency, it
said.
SHED MOST INDIVIDUAL STOCKS
Forbes quoted "sources" saying that since last August,
Romney shed what it described as shares in 71 individual
companies, including McDonalds, Google, Apple, JPMorgan and
Walmex.
The website said that Romney still holds only three
individual stocks: Ford Motor, Marriott International and
Marriott Vacations Worldwide. Forbes noted that Romney has deep
ties to the Marriott family, who are fellow Mormons.
Romney's 2011 financial disclosure included equity holdings
in several publicly traded Chinese companies, among them
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Hang Lung PPTYS Ltd and
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing. All of these were held by
Romney through Thornburg Investment Management in an account for
which, Romney said, "all investment decisions are made by
Thornburg, as manager, and not by Mr. Romney..."
Forbes said that Romney had "in recent months...dumped
foreign equities held through Thornburg Investment Management."
In campaign appearances, Romney has sometimes taken a hard line
on China, saying that on Day One of a Romney presidency he would
label China a "currency manipulator."
In a Wall Street Journal op-ed last February, Romney
expressed concern that "a China that is a prosperous tyranny
will increasingly pose problems for us, for its neighbors, and
for the entire world."