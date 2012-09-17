UPDATE 1-China's HNA to tap M&A brake after $50 bln deal splurge
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)
Sept 17 Lowe's Cos Inc said on Monday that it had withdrawn its C$1.8 billion ($1.86 billion) offer to acquire Canadian competitor Rona Inc after stiff opposition to the unsolicited bid.
"It is unfortunate that the Rona board of directors did not recognize the important economic and commercial benefits of this proposal for its stakeholders and for Canada," the U.S. home improvement chain in a statement.
Rona, Canada's home-grown answer to Lowe's and Home Depot Inc, said the C$14.50-a-share proposal was not the best deal for its stockholders.
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)
BEIJING, June 5 After two years of aggressive deal-making - from buying stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to taking over electronics distributor Ingram Micro - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group intends to slow the pace, or at least the size, of its acquisitions overseas.