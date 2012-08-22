Aug 22 A group of Rona Inc's dealers released an open letter on Wednesday criticizing Lowe's Cos Inc's proposed takeover of the Canadian home-improvement retailer and distributor.

The dealers said Lowe's business model is incompatible with theirs, and praised the company's management. The letter was signed by merchants that operate 164 affiliate or franchise Rona stores, and addressed to Lowe's Chief Executive Robert Niblock.

"We want to reinforce your view that it may not be a good idea for you to buy Rona, after you appeared to state your doubts about the deal on Monday, while you were announcing your financial results," said the letter.

Niblock said on Monday the company was evaluating its options, and a deal was "not imminent." Shares fell to their lowest since Lowe's made its C$1.8 billion takeover proposal public at the end of July.

Rona has said repeatedly that it is not for sale, and its stock has consistently traded below Lowe's proposed C$14.50 a share offer.

The proposal has become an election issue in Rona's home province of Quebec, with both the governing Liberal party and challenger Parti Quebecois criticizing the offer and promising new rules to crack down on foreign takeovers.

Dealers own about 10 percent of Rona's shares, the company has said, and in recent quarters dealer outlets have performed better than their corporate counterparts.

"We have signed long-term agreements with Rona based on the company's unique business model, which values the co-existence of big-box outlets and neighborhood stores, with the diverse needs and values of our customers front of mind," said the letter.

While Rona's complex, differentiated network bears little resemblance to the uniform big-box stores that Lowe's already operates in North America, Lowe's has said it would continue to work with dealers.

Rona's stock fell 1.2 percent to C$12.96 on the Toronto Stock Exchange in early trading on Wednesday.