Aug 22 A group of Rona Inc's dealers
released an open letter on Wednesday criticizing Lowe's Cos
Inc's proposed takeover of the Canadian home-improvement
retailer and distributor.
The dealers said Lowe's business model is incompatible with
theirs, and praised the company's management. The letter was
signed by merchants that operate 164 affiliate or franchise Rona
stores, and addressed to Lowe's Chief Executive Robert Niblock.
"We want to reinforce your view that it may not be a good
idea for you to buy Rona, after you appeared to state your
doubts about the deal on Monday, while you were announcing your
financial results," said the letter.
Niblock said on Monday the company was evaluating its
options, and a deal was "not imminent." Shares fell to their
lowest since Lowe's made its C$1.8 billion takeover proposal
public at the end of July.
Rona has said repeatedly that it is not for sale, and its
stock has consistently traded below Lowe's proposed C$14.50 a
share offer.
The proposal has become an election issue in Rona's home
province of Quebec, with both the governing Liberal party and
challenger Parti Quebecois criticizing the offer and promising
new rules to crack down on foreign takeovers.
Dealers own about 10 percent of Rona's shares, the company
has said, and in recent quarters dealer outlets have performed
better than their corporate counterparts.
"We have signed long-term agreements with Rona based on the
company's unique business model, which values the co-existence
of big-box outlets and neighborhood stores, with the diverse
needs and values of our customers front of mind," said the
letter.
While Rona's complex, differentiated network bears little
resemblance to the uniform big-box stores that Lowe's already
operates in North America, Lowe's has said it would continue to
work with dealers.
Rona's stock fell 1.2 percent to C$12.96 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange in early trading on Wednesday.