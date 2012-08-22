* Open letter signed dealers with 164 stores
* Independent stores back Rona management
* Dealer stores have outperformed corporate outlets
* Stock fall sharply after Lowe's CEO remarks
Aug 22 A group of Rona Inc on Wednesday
criticized Lowe's Cos Inc's proposed takeover of the
Canadian home-improvement retailer and distributor, saying the
U.S.-based company business model is incompatible with theirs.
In an open letter addressed to Lowe's Chief Executive Robert
Niblock, merchants that operate 164 o f nearly 400 a ffiliate or
franchise Rona stores p r aised the company's management.
"Being independent, we have options, and that's why we sent
the letter," said Michael Allen, whose family owns a
57,000-s qu are-f o ot Rona store in Vancouver, British Columbia.
"We're not tied to Lowe's. If Lowe's buys Rona, we can go be an
independent somewhere else, with another brand, if we choose."
Niblock said on Monday that Lowe's was evaluating its
options, and a deal was "not imminent." S hares c losed at their
lowest since Lowe's made its C$1.8 billion takeover proposal
public at the end of July. [ ID :nL4E8JK3SM]
The stock slid further on Tuesday and Wednesday, and was
down 4.6 percent at C$12.52 by Wednesday afternoon. E arlier,
dat a showed Canada's retail sales dropped unexpectedly in June,
and the broader sto ck mar ket was lower.
POTENTIAL EXODUS
Allen, 29, runs a store opened by his father in 1987. He
said the outlet employs 85 people and clears about C$10 million
($10.1 million) in sales every year. The b usiness j oined Rona in
2005, leaving Home Hardware, a competing hardware cooperative.
While Rona's complex, differentiated network bears little
resemblance to the uniform big-box stores that Lowe's already
operates in North America, Lowe's has said it would continue to
work with dealers. If they leave in large numbers, Rona could be
a less valuable asset.
Dealers sign long-term agreements with Rona, but management
said on a recent conference call that a significant number of
contracts come up in 2012, because of a cycle kicked off by the
company's IPO.
"We want to reinforce your view that it may not be a good
idea for you to buy Rona, after you appeared to state your
doubts about the deal on Monday, while you were announcing your
financial results," said the letter.
Rona has said repeatedly that it is not for sale, and its
stock has consistently traded below Lowe's proposed C$14.50 a
share offer.
QUEBEC ELECTION ISSUE
The proposal has become an election issue in Rona's home
province of Quebec, with both the governing Liberal party and
challenger Parti Quebecois criticizing the offer and promising
new rules to crack down on foreign takeovers.
Dealers own about 10 percent of Rona's shares, the company
has said, and in recent quarters dealer outlets have performed
better than their corporate counterparts.
"We have signed long-term agreements with Rona based on the
company's unique business model, which values the co-existence
of big-box outlets and neighborhood stores, with the diverse
needs and values of our customers front of mind," said the
letter.