Nov 7 Canadian home improvement retailer and distributor Rona Inc reported a drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday as the company cut prices to limit sales declines in a tough market.

"Rona saw its progress interrupted in a quarter marked by a decline in the Canadian hardware-renovation industry as a whole," it said in a release. "The drop in sales, coupled with more intense competition, put pressure on gross margins."

Net income fell to C$5.1 million ($5.1 million), or 4 Canadian cents a share, from C$47.8 million, or 36 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, profit was C$33.1 million, or 27 Canadian cents a share.

Rona, which is pushing to turn around its business by refocusing on smaller-format stores, said revenue fell 0.8 percent to C$1.34 billion.