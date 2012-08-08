* Q2 adj EPS C$0.36 vs C$0.28 year earlier
* Revenue up 3.4 pct at C$1.42 billion
* On revised basis, same-store sales rose
Aug 8 Canada's Rona Inc, which has
rejected a C$1.8 billion takeover proposal from U.S.
home-improvement retailer Lowe's Cos Inc, said on
Wednesday its quarterly adjusted earnings rose along with higher
sales volumes.
The results come as investors try to gauge the chances of
Rona - which says it is No. 1 in Canada's hardware and home
improvement market - succumbing to a Lowe's takeover.
Rona has said repeatedly that it is not for sale, and the
government of the province of Quebec, where it is based, wasted
no time criticizing Lowe's proposed offer when it was announced
last week.
Rona's stock touched C$14.49 shortly after the news of the
C$14.50-a-share offer broke, but since then the stock has
consistently traded below that level. Shares rose 1.0 percent to
C$13.88 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning.
On Wednesday's quarterly results conference call with
analysts and investors, Rona said it would not discuss the
Lowe's proposal.
SALES RISE
In the second quarter, Rona's distribution sales rose 8.7
percent and retail and commercial sales were 1.8 percent higher.
"We view the results as mixed," said National Bank Financial
analyst Vishal Shreedhar in a note to clients. "Q2 financial
results were slightly below expectation; however, management is
making progress towards its financial priorities."
Beginning with the quarter, Rona changed the way it measures
same-store sales, a yardstick generally designed to strip out
gains from opening new outlets.
Rona had reported seven consecutive quarters of same-store
sales declines before the revision.
For the first time the company is including distribution
sales to affiliate dealers, and on that basis same-store sales
rose 1 percent in the quarter.
In Rona's retail and commercial business alone, same-store
sales fell 0.9 percent. The company attributed the decline to
cautious consumers and the mix of products sold.
When it last reported earnings in May, Rona said same-store
sales - which at that point did not include sales to dealers -
had been positive late in the first quarter, and through April.
But the trend did not continue.
"Starting at the end of May, we saw a slowdown," Chief
Financial Officer Dominique Boies said on the conference call.
"We saw, I would say, somewhat of a rapid slowdown in same-store
sales, where consumers became, again, very unstable."
ADJUSTED EARNINGS RISE
The company said its earnings benefited from lower financial
costs, amortization and depreciation, and efficiency measures
put in place during the quarter.
Net earnings attributable to participating shares after a
dividend on preferred shares fell to C$34.1 million ($34.2
million), or 28 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$37.0
million, or 28 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Excluding unusual items, earnings rose to C$43.6 million, or
36 Canadian cents a share, from C$37.0 million, or 28 Canadian
cents. Revenue rose 3.4 percent to C$1.42 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 37 Canadian
cents a share on revenue of C$1.41 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quebec's government has sharply criticized the Lowe's
proposal, saying it is not in the interests of Quebec or Canada.
Rona's figures put its national market share ahead of that of
U.S. industry giant Home Depot Inc.
The company, founded in Quebec in 1939 by independent
hardware stores keen to ditch their powerful wholesalers, has
deep roots in the French-speaking province, still home to about
half of its 30,000 employees.
TURNAROUND PLAN
Rona argues that its own turnaround plan is a better deal
for shareholders than Lowe's proposal.
The company is refocusing on smaller stores that it says
customers prefer, closing 10 of its biggest outlets and
splitting up 13 others by the end of 2013. In their place, it is
opening smaller "proximity" and "satellite" stores.
On Wednesday, Rona said it still expects the new strategy,
announced early this year, to boost earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization by C$10 million in 2012.
The first of the new proximity stores opens in Edmonton,
Alberta, on Wednesday.